Clinton plans for additions to Emma Young Pond as part of DNR grant

The City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Emma Young Pond will be dredged as part of a successful grant application to the Iowa DNR Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) Fund.

The project is set to be fully funded by the DNR REAP Grant, a news release says. Plans include dredging to the original pond depth, addition of a silt pond, construction of a new fishing pier and addition of a canoe/kayak launch.

The project is expected to begin in the late summer/early fall, with completion in the spring/summer of 2022.

Plans also include a re-stock with a balanced variety of fish. Accelerated fishing is encouraged this summer to remove as many existing fish as possible.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-243-1260 with any questions.