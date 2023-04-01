Tree trimming and a temporary rail crossing closure may affect drivers in Clinton.

Because of tree trimming on South Bluff Boulevard between Douglas Court and College Avenue, the north lane of west bound traffic on South Bluff Boulevard will be controlled by flaggers. This is set to begin on Tuesday, April 4.

For more information, contact Scott at Shade Tree Service Company, 319-470-2722.

The railroad crossing at 9th Avenue North will be closed starting Monday, April 3, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about the closure, call the City Engineering Department at 563-244-3423.