On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street.

Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon, according to a police release.

According to Model Aquatic Health Code regulations, the water had to be drained as a result of the clear glass seen in the pool and surrounding areas. The facility’s opening date has been delayed, police said.

Draining of the pool, cleaning and rebalancing the water would result in damages over $1,500 but below $10,000.

As a result of an extensive and ongoing investigation, Nicholas Richmond, age 20, of Clinton, was arrested today, June 3, and charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, a Class D felony. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail.