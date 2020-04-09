Clinton police captain recovering from COVID-19

CLINTON, IOWA — In a Facebook video post on Tuesday night, Clinton Police Capt. Joe Raaymakers spoke about his battle with the coronavirus. He used his experience and platform to explain to the public how important it is to stay at home.

“I hadn’t been around anyone really, and there were no cases in Clinton County so ‘denial’ was my first thought but then the illness hit,” Raaymakers said in the Facebook video post.

Raaymakers says he had symptoms back in late March and tested positive on March 29th. The police captain says he is not sure how he contracted the virus, and he mentioned at that time Clinton County did not have any cases.

Raaymakers mentioned he is in pretty good health. But he says once the virus hit his fever and aches were unbearable, not to mention his shortness of breath. He says it was difficult just getting dressed in the morning.

“Even just sitting in bed or watching TV, I would be short of breath and have to gasp for breath,” Raaymakers said. “And, if I did get up and get dressed, just the act of putting on my socks was like running a sprint and would require some recovery time just from putting on my socks.”

After going through this ordeal and now recovering from it, Raaymakers says he just wants people to adhere to recommendations by the mayor and governor and stay at home, if at all possible.

“The biggest thing that I could ask for is just to stay at home and not have the ability to pass this on if you were to contract it,” Raaymakers said. “It’s as bad as you see on the news and I want to put a face to that so you can see that just an everyday guy can get it and it was devastating.”