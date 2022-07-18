Clinton Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night.

On July 17th, 2022 at 10:54 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a shooting call at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male shot lying in the roadway. The male was transported to Mercy One, where he was pronounced deceased, according to a release from the police department.

The victim has been identified as Antoine Sampson, 43, from Clinton. At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community. Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department, the release said.

The Clinton Police would like to thank the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton County Sherriff’s Office, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Clinton County Attorney’s Office and other contributing agencies for their continued assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.