Clinton Police looking for wanted man

The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Ja’Kwane Polidore, 26, has nationwide extraditable warrants out of Clinton County and is a person of interest in a violent crime that occurred in Clinton in February 2021.

Polidore is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Polidore.

Any information about Polidore can be submitted to Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015, or through the P3 Tips site or app (available for Apple phones here and Android phones here).