Clinton Police looking for wanted man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore, 26.

The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Ja’Kwane Polidore, 26, has nationwide extraditable warrants out of Clinton County and is a person of interest in a violent crime that occurred in Clinton in February 2021.

Polidore is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Polidore.

Any information about Polidore can be submitted to Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015, or through the P3 Tips site or app (available for Apple phones here and Android phones here).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story