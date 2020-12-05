Clinton police seek help in finding murder suspect

Clinton police seek help from the community in finding a murder suspect.

At 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Clinton police responded to the Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. 4th St., for a report of gunfire, a news release says.

When officers arrived, they found Cedrick D. Hood, 26, who had been shot. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As a result of an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, for first-degree murder.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Douglas to call Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1455.

The incident remains under investigation by the Clinton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.