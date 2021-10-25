Clinton Public Library seeks Advisory Task Force volunteers to look at space needs

The Clinton Public Library (like the original one in downtown Moline) was a Carnegie-funded library, opening in 1904 at 306 8th Avenue South.

The Clinton Public Library is looking for Advisory Task Force volunteers.

The 117-year-old library at 306 8th Avenue South is assessing space needs and the developing design solutions required to deliver current and future library services based on community needs.

A Monday library release said: “We are trying to gather as much public input as possible from as wide a range of community members as we can gather. Not a library user? No problem! We still want to hear about what you think the community needs.”

The entire task force will be completed by January 2022, after four public meetings lasting about one hour each. You can join in person or online. All meetings will be held in the basement of the library. All meetings will be held in the library meeting room, which is in the basement of the main branch. Or join through Zoom — Meeting ID: 835 5113 7986, Passcode: 381789, Call in from phone: +1 312 626 6799

The meetings will all be at 6 p.m. on:

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 (Final meeting & recommendation hand-off)

There will be a Design SPARK Workshop on Monday, Nov. 22, which you can attend anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. More questions? Contact the Clinton Public Library at 563-242-8441 or info@clintonpubliclibrary.us.