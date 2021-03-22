Clinton resident wins RAGBRAI logo contest

The winner of this year’s Clinton RAGBRAI logo design contest has been announced.

Voted by members of Clinton, Iowa’s RAGBRAI Advisory and Executive Boards, the winning design was narrowed down to the top three choices.

The Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau says it was an “extremely close competition” and revealed the winner is 32-year-old Shanelle Yahn.

Yahn, a Clinton resident, graduated from Clinton Community College’s graphic design program and is employed by the Clinton Herald.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, and Yahn says she is looking forward to RAGBRAI 2021.

“I am so excited that I am able to be part of this Clinton, Iowa RAGBRAI experience, and I can’t wait for the event to take place!” said Yahn.

The bureau says Yahn beat out “another excellent design” by graphic artist Hayle Calvin, leading by only two votes.

“Yahn’s design of a bicyclist celebrating his arrival at the riverfront is a joyful depiction of Clinton’s selected theme ‘Rolling to the River,'” said the bureau in a news release.

Artists were asked to include several elements in their design:

Music

The river

A lighthouse

Paddlewheel

Specific orange, blue and red colors

2021 marks the 48th year of RAGBRAI, which the bureau says has made its ending point the Clinton riverfront several times previously, mostly recently in 2012.

Planning for this year’s event is in full swing, and volunteers are needed. Those interested in helping are asked to email the Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Check out the full RAGBRAI route to Clinton here.

More information on how to register for RAGBRAI is here.