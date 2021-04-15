Clinton residents have a chance to adopt a tree

Clinton Trees Forever will be giving away free trees to Clinton residents.

Eight months ago, Clinton Trees Forever started a Reforest 2 Rebuild campaign to help replant trees in Clinton residential areas. This campaign was in response to the destruction caused by the Aug. derecho storm. Starting in May, there will be a tree adoption program.

“Our organization allowed us to offer 85 free trees to our neighbors in celebration of Arbor Day,” said member Amanda Eberhart.”

The trees range in size from 5 to 10 gallons. There are seven different species of trees available. Residents that receive a tree will need to plant, water, and provide ongoing maintenance. Clinton Trees Forever will provide instructions. There is a limit of one tree per residence.

If you’re a Clinton resident interested in reserving a tree, make sure to submit an online or paper application to Clinton Trees Forever. It’s first-come, first-serve. The link to the online application can be found at www.facebook.com/clintontreesforever. Paper applications are available at

843 13th Ave N, Clinton, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Residents interested must pick up their tree on Saturday, May 1 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at Hawthorne Park.