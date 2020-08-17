Clinton restaurant provides free meals to those without power

Brent Smith is the owner of The Frontier Again restaurant in Clinton. He has taken it upon himself to step up and help those who are still without power after Monday’s storm.

He has been providing free meals to everyone affected and he has had a powerful impact on the community. Smith has been bringing people into the restaurant despite it not being open for business yet.

”I just felt that this was the best opportunity for me to open the restaurant even though we’re not open yet and allow them to have places to come into, charge their phones, get some food, get some cool air, and just have a great place to come into.”

When dinner was over every night, Smith sent all of the leftover food to local law enforcement and hospitals to make sure those on the front lines are fed. In addition to feeding the community, Smith has even helped out residents by finding them a hotel to stay in while they wait for the power to come back on.

“I’ve also paid for out of my own personal pocket that were disabled veterans and people with medical conditions that couldn’t afford a room. They didn’t have electricity, I made sure they were taken care of.”

Smith says that he wanted to show the community that during any time of need, The Frontier Again with be there to support them.

“If there’s ever any disaster in the community we’re all about community support, we’re all about being here. We’re gonna support the community any way we can so there’s some big things coming to the community yet from us.”

The Frontier Again will open for business on September 1st.