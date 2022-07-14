Phase 2 of the work on the Clinton Riverfront has been completed, as the road is currently curing. From now until Monday, July 25, the project will focus on replacing the bad curb and gutter sections. Beginning Monday, July 25, work will begin on the final phase of the project, which is paving the new surface.

The new surface is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, July 27. The contractor will paint new pavement markings when the surface is completed. The road will remain open and functional until Monday, July 25 with appropriate traffic control up where construction will take place. When the work begins on July 25, most access points to Riverview Drive will be closed with open access at Ninth Avenue North through the boat ramp, RV campground and marina parking lot area, including the Candlelight Inn parking area.

Please call the Engineering Department at 563-244-3423 with any questions.