Clinton Rotary Club offers damaged tree removal assistance from derecho

Work continues on tree and debris removal, some fallen on houses and other structures, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The derecho that caused massive damage in Iowa this past week could offer lessons for forecasters and the public. The unusual storm packed the power of a category 3 hurricane but lacked the days of warning a typical hurricane offers. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

A group in Clinton County is offering assistance to people who have tree damage from the derecho this summer.

Today marks six months since the storm swept through the midwest, which left downed trees and extensive damage for parts of the area.

The Clinton Rotary Club is offering tree removal assistance to low income clinton residents for trees that could cause problems later on.

The club’s president said people are still dealing with the damage.

“I just do feel like there’s been a lot of devastation and issues in our community. So we are just happy that there is this funding available to do something positive regarding at least the derecho,” Clinton Rotary Club president Shannon Sander-Welzien said.

Funding is limited for the group. To apply for the assistance, click the link here.