Clinton Schools switching to online learning

The Clinton School Superintendent Gary DeLacy announced on Tuesday that the Clinton Community School District will transition to online learning starting Thursday.

The district submitted a state waiver to stay on remote learning until Friday, December 4.

The online learning will cover eight school days, in which attendance, participation, and completion are required. Teachers will offer more “live sessions” than in previous remote learning.

“This decision was not taken lightly. I realize the inconvenience for many families, especially with childcare and an increased responsibility for parents to help teachers monitor their child’s engagement,” said Clinton Superintendent Gary DeLacy. “However, given the gravity of the health concerns our school community is currently experiencing, I believe this is the most appropriate action.”

Last week there were over 35 positive COVID-19 cases between Clinton school students and staff and over 400 quarantined. Last Friday, 101 district employees were absent from work.

Another announcement about the Return to Learn plan will be made as December 4 approaches.

Here is the Clinton School District data from November 7 – 14: