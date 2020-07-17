Clinton, Scott County coordinating volunteer search efforts

Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing by the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

The Clinton & Scott County Emergency Management Agencies will be working in conjunction with local law enforcement to coordinate search volunteers to assist in the search for Breasia Terrell on Friday.

Registration will start at 09:00 AM, at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave Low Moor, IA. No spontaneous volunteer search groups will be sent out after 02:00 PM, or after all search assignments have been filled.

They ask people to come prepared with the appropriate clothing, shoes, and food/hydration. Volunteers will only be permitted if they’re over the age 18, and you’ll need your State ID to register for the search.

Information or updates can be found on the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page.