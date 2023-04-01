The mission of the City of Clinton Human Rights Commission is to secure for all individuals within the community freedom from discrimination. In keeping with this mission, the Human Rights Commission is accepting nominations for the 17th Annual Human Rights Award that will be given to the person or group which embodies the spirit of human rights, a news release says.

Last year’s inductee was Elizabeth Estilow.

Nomination forms are available on the city’s website, at City Hall or a letter may be sent to Clinton Human Rights Commission, City Hall, Box 2958, Clinton, Iowa 52733-2958. Include the nominee’s name, address and phone number and a paragraph outlining why this person or group is deserving of this award.

Nominations will be accepted until April 10. The community is invited to the awards presentation at 4 p.m. May 18 in City Hall Chambers.