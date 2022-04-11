The City of Clinton Human Rights Commission is seeking nominations for its next annual Human Rights Award winners.

The commission works to secure for all individuals in the community freedom from discrimination. In keeping with this mission, the Human Rights Commission is receiving nominations for the 17th Annual Human Rights Award, to be given to the person or group that embodies the spirit of human rights.

“There are many in our community who have actively sought to uphold the rights of those who have been guaranteed protection under the City of Clinton’s governing charter,” according to a city release.

Last year’s award inductees were Regan Michaelsen, Information and Referral Services, and Gateway Community Center represented by Jorge Rodriguez.

Nomination forms may be obtained at City Hall, available at the window inside the door on the first floor, or a letter may be sent to Clinton Human Rights Commission, City Hall, Box 2958, Clinton, IA 52733-2958. Please include the nominee’s name, address and phone number and a paragraph outlining why this person or group is deserving of this award.

Nominations will be accepted until May 5th, 2022. The community is invited to the awards presentation May 19, 2022 at City Hall Chambers.