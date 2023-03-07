Residents of Clinton and neighboring communities are invited to give their input on a new development district in the area.

The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities student team for the Liberty Square Master Plan encourages residents to attend an interactive event about the future development of Liberty Square. The event will be a firsthand experience that lets community members give their opinions on the future layout and design components of Liberty Square. The city is revisiting planning and strategies for use and development of the Liberty Square District, a section of mostly undeveloped land that runs between and adjacent to the split four lanes of Highway 30. This public input meeting will allow the necessary feedback to propose informed recommendations for the future development, design and transportation of the Liberty Square area.

The event will take place in the Community Room at the Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Avenue N in Clinton on Tuesday, March 21st from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event will be open house style; attendees can come and go at any time during the two-hour period. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Travis Kraus, Director, Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities, School of Planning and Public Affairs at The University of Iowa at (319) 335-2798 or travis-kraus@uiowa.edu or Steven Stilianos, graduate student, University of Iowa, steven-stilianos@uiowa.edu.