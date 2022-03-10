Yarelis Hernandez — site manager for Clinton, Iowa’s LyondellBasell facility — has been recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) with the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award.

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) award honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers, and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry — from the factory floor to the C-suite, according to a Thursday company release.

As the site manager of the LyondellBasell facility in Clinton, Hernandez leads more than 300 employees at one of the largest chemical plant sites in the state. She has spent the last 24 years with LyondellBasell — holding various leadership roles in operations and corporate safety.

“Yari is an exemplary role model to her colleagues, while successfully breaking down barriers and silos for future generations,” said Michael VanDerSnick, senior vice president of Americas Manufacturing. “She is a woman of influence and inspiration to both the local Clinton community and global LyondellBasell corporation.”

Passionate about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Hernandez sits on the LyondellBasell DEI Leadership Council, where she is responsible for working closely with the company’s senior leadership team to shape and implement the DEI strategy for the global workforce, the company said.

Active in the Iowa community, Hernandez sits on the local economic board to help lead and facilitate workforce development conversations between schools and corporations. These conversations have built a pipeline to careers and opportunities for Iowa students.

In addition, she spends her time volunteering to mentor girls interested in STEM-based careers through the “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” program.

Hernandez’s mentorship extends beyond the workplace. For the past 14 years, Hernandez and her husband, Chris Dorang, volunteered through Boy Scouts of America, helping shape future leaders.

The STEP Ahead Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivates them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and associated leadership training program. These women help inspire the next-generation of female leaders in manufacturing, and support existing female talent within the industry. Women currently account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce.

The STEP Ahead Awards recognize women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies.

On April 28, the MI will recognize 130 recipients, including Hernandez, at the NAM STEP Ahead Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The STEP Ahead Awards program will highlight each honoree and emerging leader’s story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

“The STEP Ahead Awards are central to the industry’s efforts to recognize and empower women,” said MI President Carolyn Lee. “Manufacturing is averaging more than 800,000 open jobs a month in the past year, and we can’t close that gap without closing the gender gap.”

