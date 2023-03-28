The Clinton Parks and Recreation Department is ready to give the city’s skate park a makeover, but that means the park will have to close for a few weeks.

Work is expected to begin on the Riverview Park Skate Park Renovation project starting the week of April 17. Prep work in advance of the renovations, including removing the existing skate park elements, will take several weeks and will keep the skate park closed for the next few weeks.

The city hopes to have the new skate park, complete with new elements and two rip tracks, ready to open later this summer. For more information on the Clinton Parks & Recreation Department, click here.