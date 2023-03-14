The Clinton business Big River Packaging was honored Monday by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, as her Small Business of the Week.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Ernst plans to recognize a small business in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties, according to a release from her office. She has been traveling Iowa from river to river visiting with small business owners, hearing the concerns of job creators, and celebrating the successes of Iowa’s entrepreneurs.

The home page of Big River’s website, brpboxshop.com.

“Iowa small business owners strengthen our communities by serving as key job creators, developing and retaining workforce talent in our state. I am proud to recognize the growth and success of Big River Packaging for their commitment to their employees, high-quality products, and top-notch customer service,” Ernst said in the release.

Co-founders John Huling and Bob Simpson started Big River Packaging in 2005 with the idea of utilizing the dedicated, local talent in Clinton to create high-quality boxes. The dedicated team provides quality customer service to a unique clientele with over 120,000 domestic and international customers in the packaging industry, the release said.

“The company is a premier employer, hosting a core group of top-notch employees and problem solvers,” Andy Sokolovich, president/CEO of Grow Clinton, said Tuesday. “I love sharing the ‘Box Shop’ story and am proud to call them a member of Grow Clinton.”

For more information on Big River Packaging (1905 Lincoln Way, Clinton), visit its website HERE.