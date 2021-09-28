Fire damages Clinton Housing Authority property early Tuesday morning

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched early Tuesday around 5:35 a.m. for a report of a structure fire at 1825 27th Avenue South in Clinton.

Crews discovered flames from the first floor window and smoke throughout the apartment. A report from the fire department said that all residents made it out safely. Fire crews extinguished the fire within five minutes. Crews searched the residence and found a cat still alive.

Fire crews remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which is undetermined at this time. The property is owned by the Clinton Housing Authority, and damage is estimated at $20,000.

Clinton Fire Department was assisted by Camanche Fire Department and the Clinton Police Department.

