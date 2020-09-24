Clinton suspect jailed after shooting in Park View on Thursday morning

Christopher Paul Halford, 33, of Clinton, is being held in Scott County Jail after he allegedly fired a gun at a woman earlier Thursday.

He was booked into Scott County Jail shortly after 1 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Halford allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a woman, and intentionally fired two shots at her at a residence in Park View.

She suffered a serious injury when one of the two bullets entered and exited her left upper thigh.

Halford, who has previous felony convictions from 2009 and 2011, faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

He is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Scott County Court.