Clinton suspect jailed after shooting in Park View on Thursday morning

Christopher Paul Halford, 33

Christopher Paul Halford, 33, of Clinton, is being held in Scott County Jail after he allegedly fired a gun at a woman earlier Thursday.

He was booked into Scott County Jail shortly after 1 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Halford allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a woman, and intentionally fired two shots at her at a residence in Park View.

She suffered a serious injury when one of the two bullets entered and exited her left upper thigh.

Halford, who has previous felony convictions from 2009 and 2011, faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

He is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Scott County Court.

