Clinton Symphony annual chamber music concert is Sunday, Jan. 16

Musicians of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform in some smaller groups on Sunday, Jan. 16, for the Symphony’s annual concert of chamber music. The performance is at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Avenue South in Clinton.

Included in the program is a piece written by Beethoven, and probably first performed by himself playing the viola, and a friend playing the cello, according to a Friday release. It has come down to present day with the title “With Two Eyeglasses Obligato,” probably referring to the fact that both performers had bad eyesight and wore eyeglasses. The piece will be performed on Sunday by Paul Price-Brenner and Kevin Price-Brenner.

Three CSO musicians — Ann Duchow, Hana Velde, and Natalie Delcorps — have prepared a trio for two violins and viola written by Antonin Dvorak. The Terzetto in C was composed in one week as “Hausmusik,” to be performed by the composer and two friends. It proved to be too difficult for one of the intended violinists.

The third piece on the Jan. 16 concert is a trio for piano, violin, and cello by Robert Schumann. Known as the “Fantasy Pieces,” it contains four movements titled Romanze, Humoreske, Duett, and Finale. It will be performed by pianist Nadia Wirchnianski, violinist Julie Marston, and cellist David Spaulding.

Admission to the concert is by season ticket, or by individual adult ticket available at the door for $20. All students are admitted free of charge, and an adult accompanying a student is admitted for $10.

The concert is the fourth program in Clinton Symphony 68th season. It will be followed by a family concert on the afternoon of February 19 at Morrison High School Auditorium, featuring a number of pieces with animal titles and a student soloist chosen from the Symphony’s annual Young Artist Auditions.