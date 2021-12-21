Clinton Symphony of Lights continues to spread beauty and joy through Dec. 30

Part of the Symphony of Lights display in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park.

The annual “Symphony of Lights” at Clinton’s Eagle Point Park continues to shine through Dec. 30.

Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8 per car (up to 10 people).

The showcase features over 40 lighted displays, with 500,000 supporting lights, castles, streams and a gingerbread lodge that fill a 1.1-mile loop at Eagle Point Park, off Highway 67 North.

The Symphony of Lights started in Clinton in 1996 by two nonprofit organizations, the Clinton Jaycee Foundation and the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. After six years, the Clinton Jaycee Foundation became the sole sponsor, and all proceeds from the event go to enhancing and continuing Symphony of Lights, funding programs of the foundation, and making improvements to Eagle Point Park.

