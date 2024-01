The Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s concert of chamber music has been moved to Sunday, January 20 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third Street in Clinton.

The program includes a Dvorak Piano Trio, five madrigals sung by a quartet from Clinton’s RiverChoir, and a woodwind quintet composed by Afro-American composer William Grant Still.

Individual tickets are available at the door and all students are admitted free of charge. Click here for more information.