Clinton Symphony Orchestra: ‘Having large gatherings of our musicians and followers at this time is not practical’

Clinton Symphony Orchestra announced that two of their upcoming events in early June have now been canceled.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening in a press release sent by the symphony’s executive director.

Following the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various levels of government, the symphony says “having large gatherings of our musicians and followers at this time is not practical.”

The symphony’s annual fundraiser — described as a “social gathering with food, entertainment and auction items” that produces a major portion of the orchestra’s budget — was originally scheduled for June 5.

“Symphony at Riverview,” an outdoor pops concert in Riverview Park, was scheduled to take place in the afternoon on Sunday, June 7. Typically admission-free, it has included special activities from the Children’s Discovery Center, food vendors and music from a variety of genres (patriotic, theater and light classic music) in previous years.

“Through this global pandemic of the COVID-19, I’m sure all of us are rediscovering how very important music is to our personal and mental health, as well as our society’s,” said Conductor Brian Dollinger. “Whether a person listens to the entire ring cycle of Wagner or every album that the Beatles released, music is a healing and calming agent.”

Dollinger stresses the importance of live performances and shows his appreciation for the community’s longtime support of the symphony, which has been a presence in Clinton since 1954.

“My hope is that more and more people realize just how important live performances are in our society and come out the other side of this pandemic with a renewed love and magnetic draw to be more active in its sustainability and enjoyment,” said Dollinger. “Your continued support for the arts, and more specifically the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, will aid in the sustainability of the arts and continued passing of the knowledge and joys that the arts brings.”

More information about the Clinton Symphony Orchestra is available here and on Facebook.