Clinton Symphony Orchestra is back with its annual holiday program on Dec. 11

Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert is back this year. It’s set for 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.

Conductor Brian Dollinger has chosen the festive Polonaise from Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Christmas Eve Suite” to open the program. Other music includes selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” the overture to the opera “Hansel and Gretel,” and several seasonal pieces by Leroy Anderson, including his popular “Sleigh Ride.”

An arrangement of carols from seven countries by Muscatine native Bruce Chase (1912-2001) will be featured on the concert, and the audience will be invited to join in carol singing to close the concert.

“It’s great to be back after having to cancel last year’s events,” Robert Whipple, executive director, said in a Friday release. “It’s our third concert of this season, and our audiences have been enthusiastic in welcoming us back.” The orchestra is in its 68th concert season.

Tickets are available at the door of the concert. Regular adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free of charge. In addition, a student may bring an accompanying adult for half-price. Cash, check, and credit cards are accepted at the door.

Clinton Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit arts organization, and operates on ticket revenue, individual and commercial contributions, grants from foundations, civic organizations, and bequests. The orchestra includes approximately 50 area musicians.

Other events of the season will include a concert of chamber music on Jan. 16, a family concert on Feb. 19, and the indoor finale of the season on April 30. A free outdoor pops concert will be offered on June 5. Detailed information is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.

Due to ongoing construction projects at Clinton High School, parking is in the lot on the north side of 8th Avenue South, and entrance to the theater is through door A2, to the left of the school’s main entrance.