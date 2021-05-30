Clinton Symphony Orchestra set to perform again

After 15 months of silence, Clinton Symphony Orchestra will be heard again on Sunday, June 6, at the Riverview Park band shell in Clinton. The 50 musicians will perform an outdoor pops concert starting at 6:30 p.m., a news release says.

The orchestra was last heard in February of 2020. The remainder of that season, the orchestra’s 66th season, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and almost the entirety of the 67th season was canceled as well.

The June concert will include all-time favorites from the classic and popular theater, patriotic music, marches, and summer-themed selections. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will be on site beginning at 5:30 p.m. with activities for the entire family, and local food vendors will be stationed around the park area.

Brian Dollinger continues as conductor of the orchestra, with musicians drawn from about a 50-mile radius of Clinton.

“It’s a one-concert season,” Symphony Board President William Zickau said. “This is our usual end-of-the-season pops concert, but it’s the only time the orchestra has played together this season.”

A full season of concerts by the symphony will start in September. “Plans now include adding a sixth concert to the season,” according to Robert Whipple, executive director of the symphony. “A full lineup of programs and guest artists is being planned.”

The June Pops Concert is free, and suitable for groups of families and friends. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket for the large, grassy area.

For more information, visit www.clintonsymphony.org, or the symphony’s Facebook page.