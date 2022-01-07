Clinton to feature MLK celebration

The community of Clinton will be honoring the legacy of the civil rights leader at the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

This year’s theme is “Promoting and Living Peace 365,” which will be reflected in discussions, music and activities for the whole family. An event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held from 1:30-3:00 p.m. January 16 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 South Third Street, Clinton. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Works by local artist and Clinton Community College Alumnus Hayle Calvin will be featured in the “Melanin Pillars of Excellence” exhibit at the Clinton Community College Art Gallery. The exhibit highlights some of the influential African Americans who have contributed profoundly to Clinton and includes portraits of other notable individuals who have made Black History through their achievements. The full exhibit can be viewed at the college through the end of February.

“It is important for people to realize the rich and amazing history that Clinton has,” Calvin said. “I hope that this display will help encourage people to take time this Black History Month to look into the life stories, historical contributions, and achievements of these amazing individuals.”

Additionally, the Clinton Public Library will host a station for attendees to create a free button featuring the logo for this year’s event. The celebration is free and open to the public, and beverages and desserts will be served.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration is a collaboration of local entities promoting peace in the community. For more information, click here.