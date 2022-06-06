A new summer music festival is coming to Clinton, but not this summer.

On May 24, 2022, the Clinton City Council voted 6-1 to enter into a contract with USA Concerts and Events to bring their “Tailgate N Tall Boys” concert series to Clinton’s riverfront in 2023. The city and USA Concerts will be 50/50 partners for the event — which features some of today’s hottest country music artists for the three-day festival, according to a Monday release.

An artist lineup has not been determined at this time, but it’s expected that offers to artists will be going out soon, the city said. The event date for next summer has not yet been determined, but city officials anticipate a June 2023 timeframe.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.