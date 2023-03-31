The City of Clinton is doing spring cleaning around town, and that’s going to mean drivers need to pay attention to where they drive, starting next week.

Tree trimming on South Bluff Blvd. between Douglas Court and College Avenue will affect the north lane of westbound traffic on South Bluff Blvd., which will be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to start on April 4th. Drivers should expect short delays and are asked to pay attention to flaggers and avoid using electronic devices in the area.