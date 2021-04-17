Clinton Trees Forever will give away trees through ‘adoption’ program

Work continues on tree and debris removal, some fallen on houses and other structures, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The derecho that caused massive damage in Iowa this past week could offer lessons for forecasters and the public. The unusual storm packed the power of a category 3 hurricane but lacked the days of warning a typical hurricane offers. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

After the devastation of the August derecho storm, Clinton Trees Forever launched a Reforest 2 Rebuild fundraising campaign to help plant and regrow a more diverse and resilient tree canopy in Clinton’s residential areas

Now, eight months later, Clinton Trees Forever will give away trees on Saturday, May 1, through an “adoption” program, a news release says.

“We are overwhelmed by the support from local residents and businesses to our Reforest 2 Rebuild campaign,” said member Amanda Eberhart. “Because of the generosity of the community, we raised over $5,600. Our organization also added funds allowing us to offer 85 free trees to our neighbors in celebration of Arbor Day.”

The tree adoption is open to residents of Clinton only; limit one tree per residence. Seven different species are available to accommodate most locations, including State Street Maple, Autumn Blaze Maple, Redbud, White Swamp Oak, Burr Oak, Greenspire Linden, and Gladiator Crab.

“The trees range in size from 5- to 10-gallon so they are good-sized trees. Now is a critical time to plant a better tomorrow for future generations,” added Eberhart. Residents who receive a new tree will be required to plant, water, and provide on-going maintenance. Clinton Trees Forever will provide proper planting instructions.

To reserve a tree, residents must submit an online or paper application to Clinton Trees Forever. Tree availability is first-come, first-serve. The link to the online application is at www.facebook.com/clintontreesforever. Paper applications are available at 843 13th Ave N, Clinton, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Participants must pick up their trees from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Hawthorne Park, 10th Avenue North and 3rd Street.

Clinton Trees Forever is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community, and promoting stewardship.