Clinton walks to end Alzheimer’s Saturday

You can walk to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s research, care and support across Iowa at the Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and it’s the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Join walkers from all over the QCA at NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Drive in Clinton, Saturday, September 18. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., and the Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off at 9:00 a.m. Can’t make it then? You can also walk from home any time. Click here to register and learn more.