Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Wednesday that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will partner in 16 urban water quality projects – including one in the Quad Cities area – across the state by investing nearly $2.8 million.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, utilizing the state’s Water Quality Initiative (WQI) and funding from the Conservation Infrastructure Program (CIP), will provide cost-share grants that cover up to 50 percent of the total cost of each project.



2023 Project include:

Clinton: Frog Hollow Wetland Restoration Project. Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Grant: $100,000. The City of Clinton is building a storm-water wetland to capture runoff from a 124-acre drainage area which includes industrial activities and a high percentage of impervious surfaces. The wetland will help control urban runoff and reduce the movement of sediment in the watershed.

The overall cost of the 16 projects is expected to be approximately $14.6 million, which includes $2.8 million from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and $11.8 million from local sources. “Whether you live in an urban, suburban or rural area, all Iowans have an important role in protecting and improving our state’s water quality,” said Naig. “As we accelerate our statewide water quality efforts and work collaboratively with local partners, these urban cost-share grants help to leverage significant water quality investment by communities of all sizes.”

The department provides financial and technical assistance to the communities and organizations implementing these urban water quality practices. To receive state funding, the urban water quality projects must include education and outreach components and involve local partners. These community-based projects raise awareness about new storm-water management methods and encourage others to adopt similar infrastructure-based practices to improve water quality. These urban conservation projects include water quality practices like bio-retention cells, bio-swales, native plantings, permeable pavers, rain gardens, soil quality restoration, and wetlands among many other proven practices.

The grant announcement coincides with Soil and Water Conservation Week, which Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed will be recognized from April 30 through May 7 in Iowa.

About the Water Quality Initiative The Iowa Water Quality Initiative was established in 2013 to help implement the Nutrient Reduction Strategy, which is a science and technology-based approach to protecting and improving our water quality. The strategy brings together both point sources, such as municipal wastewater treatment plants and industrial facilities, and non-point sources, including farm fields and urban storm-water runoff, to address these issues. The Initiative seeks to harness the collective ability of both private and public resources and organizations to deliver a clear and consistent message to stakeholders to reduce nutrient loss and improve water quality.