The City of Clinton will pick up live Christmas trees with no stands, decorations, tinsel, or bags during the week of January 18 through January 22.

Trees need to be placed in the same location where garbage and/or recycling is collected.

For more information concerning collections, visit the Solid Waste Department’s page on the City of Clinton website.

The Public Works Department can also be contacted with any questions by calling (563) 242-2144 option 3.