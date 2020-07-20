Clinton woman winner of $500,000 Powerball prize

Gayle Fraker, 60, of Clinton, claimed her $500,000 Powerball prize on July 20, 2020. She bought the winning ticket for the July 15th drawing at a Kwik Star in Clinton (photo courtesy of Iowa Lottery).

Gayle Fraker, 60, of Clinton, claimed a $500,000 Powerball prize that she won with a ticket she bought at a Kwik Star in Clinton for the Wednesday, July 15 drawing.

She gives Mother Nature partial credit for the winning ticket when she bought it while running errands in a downpour.

“It was raining so hard, and I was all wet, so I just went to the store that was closest to me,” Fraker said. “And then Thursday at work, everybody was saying, ‘Somebody won $500,000 on Powerball last night!’”

The supervisor at a direct-mail company in Clinton said she left her ticket at home so she couldn’t check the numbers until later that night. Realizing she had the winning ticket, she started Snapchatting with her adult children.

“I took a picture of my face as I’m screaming,” she said with a smile.

The winning ticket, bought at the Kwik Star at 911 South 14th Street in Clinton, came within one number of the $87.3 million jackpot by matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball, initially making it worth $50,000. But Fraker added the Power Play option, which she says she always does so she’ll win big, and that multiplied her prize to $500,000.

Fraker plans on paying off her mortgage and all her bills, then plan for retirement with her winnings.

“My heart hasn’t stopped pounding yet,” she said. “I’m just thinking about everything, you know, what I can do.”

Fraker had to lie to her coworkers as she went to claim her prize.

“I didn’t go to work today,” she said. “Some people are texting me: ‘Did you win the money? Is that why you’re not here?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ So now when I go back to work tomorrow…”

Kwik Star will get a $500 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

This was the second $500,000 Powerball prize won in Iowa this month with a Waterloo man winning ticket for the drawing on July 8.