Clinton’s mobile community resource center to provide free power, ice and meals for those in need Saturday through Sunday

The mobile community resource center in Clinton will be open this weekend to provide free power, ice and meals to those still feeling the impact of Monday’s severe weather conditions.

The center is located at Clinton Park, across from Central Fire Station, located at 344 3rd Avenue.

Its hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16.

During this time frame, the center will continue to provide electrical outlets, portable power for medical equipment and cellular recharging, as well as limited free ice for essential medical and perishable needs. Bring your own bag or cooler.

Prepackaged meals will also be available for those in need until they run out.

