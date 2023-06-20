Clinton’s inaugural Tailgate N’ Tallboys event was a rousing success, according to Grow Clinton.

Matt Parbs, vice president of Grow Clinton, spoke at the Clinton City Council meeting on June 14 and announced that 25,000 people had visited the city during the event. An online calculator was used to determine the economic impact of the event, which had $6.1 million of direct and indirect economic impact. According to Parbs, the direct impact was estimated at $3.5 million. The indirect impact would include items such as money spent at businesses by visitors.

Parbs said the hotel/motel study for the week showed that hotels and motels in the area had an average occupancy rate of 84% and were charging just under $150/night for rooms. The city plans to spend the next year advertising Clinton and Grow Clinton will be able to track any increase in visitors, as well as determine if anyone moved to Clinton after attending the concert.