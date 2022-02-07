Fittingly for Black History Month, the Bettendorf Public Library will present Fourth Wall Films’ Mid-America Emmy-nominated docudrama “Sons & Daughters of Thunder” later this month.

This exclusive virtual event will feature film clips, which will only be available live on Feb. 17th at 1:30 p.m. on Fourth Wall Films’ Facebook page. A question-and-answer session will follow the clips and will feature the film’s makers, Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Moline.

Based on the play by Earlene Hawley and Curtis Heeter, “Sons & Daughters of Thunder” tells the unforgettable true story of the first-in-the-nation 1834 emancipation debates led by firebrand abolitionist Theodore Weld (Thomas Alan Taylor) in Cincinnati, Ohio, and their effect on a young Harriet Beecher Stowe’s (Jessica Taylor) views of slavery.

The 2019 film was co-produced by Kelly & Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films and Kent Hawley, and executive producer Kimberly Kurtenbach. Award-winning cinematographer Kevin Railsback served as the director of photography.

Registration is not required to attend the free virtual event on Feb. 17, and is part of Community Connections, sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Fourth Wall Films is an Emmy-winning film and video production company specializing in Midwestern historical documentaries. The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections program series is held on a monthly basis and includes music, lectures, and more. More information about this event and others can be found on the library’s website.