Despite cancellation of a youth drag workshop Saturday, the Pride event is continuing at Bass Street Landing, Moline, starting at 5 p.m.

One Human Family QCA has learned of threatening emails received by Clock, Inc., regarding their planned Youth Drag Show during the Pride celebration Saturday at Moline’s Bass Street Landing.

“Such threats reveal some of the darkest corners of the soul of our nation,” said a Thursday release from Rev. Rich Hendricks of One Human Family QCA. “It is a stain upon our community that there are those among us who would offer such threats. Directing threats against our youth is an outrage that strikes at the hearts of all Quad Citians of conscience.”

Clock, Inc. serves the LGBT+ community in the Quad Cities at 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island.

The Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center in Rock Island posted Wednesday on Facebook:

“We regret to inform you that out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled the Youth Drag Workshop / Show for Pride at Bass Street Landing this Saturday. The safety of all involved is of the utmost importance and with the current politicized climate and some threatening emails received at the venue and also to all organizations involved, we feel it in everyone’s best interest to cancel.”

“We applaud Clock, Inc.’s decision to cancel the Youth Drag Show, putting the safety of its youth above all else. We encourage you will support their important work,” Hendricks said Thursday.

“We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ neighbors! Refusing to be intimidated by those so filled with hate that they would threaten to attack children, they are moving ahead with the PRIDE PARADE & PRIDE EVENT, scheduled for this coming Saturday,” the One Human Family release said.

“Now more than ever, support these events as an act of defiance and resistance to the forces of hate that lurk in our community,” it said. “As our local LGBTQ+ community refuses to buckle under such threats, Quad Citians of good will should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.”

Clock, Inc. is an organization that provides a consistent location, groups, trainings, events and workshops for LGBT+ individuals in the QC area, based at its community center, 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island.

The Pride Parade starts at the TaxSlayer Center (1201 River Drive, Moline) at 4 p.m. and ends at the Bass Street Landing Pride event, starting at 5 p.m. One Human Family will be at both events furthering education and outreach, “as we seek to live up to our mission statement: to welcome and protect the life, dignity, and human rights of all people in all places in our community,” the release said.

Tonight, June 16, at Modern Woodmen Park is Pride Night at the QC River Bandits game. The Project will have a table and free rainbow koozies while they last.

The Project of the Quad Cities, which has organized Saturday’s Pride event (during Pride month in June), posted Thursday on Facebook:

“We realize there’s been some confusion as a result of the cancellation of Clock’s Youth Drag Workshop. We want to be absolutely clear: while we are saddened by the cancellation, the rest of Saturday’s program will move forward as planned. That includes Saturday’s parade from our friends at QC Pride and our full schedule of performances!”

The Pride Party on Saturday will go to 10:30 p.m. at Bass Street Landing (off 17th Street and River Drive), featuring drag performances, live music and food.