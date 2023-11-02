Clock, Inc is opening the doors to their LGBT+ Community Center on Thanksgiving and Christmas to offer a safe and inclusive space for members of the LGBT+ community. The community center is located at 4102 46th Avenue in Rock Island.

The holiday season can be a difficult time for many people, especially those in the LGBT+ community. Research shows that a significant number of LGBT+ people experience increased stress, anxiety and feelings of isolation during this time of year. Strained family relationships and a lack of acceptance add to the stress.

“We understand the difficulties that some members of our community face during the holidays, and we want to ensure that our center serves as a place of warmth, understanding and connection,” said Adam Peters, Director of Operations for Clock, Inc. “No one should feel alone or unsupported during this season, and we are here to provide a welcoming environment for everyone.”

Clock, Inc will be open on Thanksgiving, November 23 from 12- 3 p.m. They’re joining forces with Free Mom Hugs Quad Cities to provide the traditional Thanksgiving turkey and are asking attendees to bring a favorite side dish and/or dessert to share.

The center will open on Christmas Day from 5 – 8 p.m. and a catered meal will be served. Attendees should bring a favorite dessert to share. There will also be a white elephant gift exchange.

Clock, Inc’s goal is to create a sense of belonging and camaraderie, creating connections that can be vital for mental and emotional wellbeing. For more information about these holiday events, as well as services offered at Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center, click here or email contact info@clockinc.org.