An Illinois woman is in custody after an attempted burglary.

34-year-old Amber Summers was arrested in Taylor Ridge.

It happened Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Rock Island County officials say, two suspects were running from the home when officers gave chase.

They caught up with Summers, who tried to grab the officer’s gun.

A shot went off in the process, fortunately, no one was hit.

Summers is facing charges of burglary and disarming a peace officer.

A male suspect is still on the loose.