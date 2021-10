Free coats, sweatshirts, sweaters, other clothing, household items and furniture are available Tuesday at the office of Supervisor of South Rock Island Township.

All items have been donated by the community.

The outside giveaway is Tuesday, October 19, from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the office of Grace Diaz Shirk, Supervisor, South Rock Island Township, located at 4330 11th Street, Rock Island.