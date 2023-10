South Rock Island Township, in partnership with The Treasure Chest of Rock Island, will have a free outdoor/indoor giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 3:3O p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at 4331 11th St., Rock Island.

(sritownship.net)

Clothing, coats, blankets, toys, car seats, and other household items will be given away, along with some furniture.

Everything is free. For more information, call 309-788-0496.