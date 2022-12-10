Sunday: Look for highs to top out in the lower 40’s with a mostly cloudy sky and some early fog.

Monday: Highs are expected to reach the lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday: Will be a day to watch because we’re tracking a mix of everything. We will see a storm system track into the QCA during the morning hours and we could see a wintry mix. Some freezing rain could also be present so keep an eye out for slick spots Tuesday morning. Then our temps will warm up to the upper 40’s in the afternoon switching all to rain.