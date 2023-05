Tuesday will start off cloudy but we will end sunny. Look for highs to climb into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Our next chance for rain will arrive Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front will glide through the QCA. The timing of the front is looking to be overnight Thursday into early Friday during daybreak. A few storms could be possible with the front. The weekend is looking to be perfect and temps are back into the 80’s by next week.