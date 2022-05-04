Ladies and gentlemen…
Children of all ages…
Send in the clowns for a zany time at the Moline Public Library!
Channel your inner clown and join Quad City Clown Troupe for an afternoon of hijinks and hilarity. Plus, stick around for a very special story time and some silly surprises and belly laughs with these funny funsters!
“Send in the Clowns” is Wednesday, May 18, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st Street, Moline. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.