Ladies and gentlemen…

Children of all ages…

Send in the clowns for a zany time at the Moline Public Library!

Channel your inner clown and join Quad City Clown Troupe for an afternoon of hijinks and hilarity. Plus, stick around for a very special story time and some silly surprises and belly laughs with these funny funsters!

“Send in the Clowns” is Wednesday, May 18, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st Street, Moline. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.