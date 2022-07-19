Quad-City teens were given the opportunity to meet like-minded anime fans to share their love of the artform.

The Davenport Public Library hosted the Teen Anime Club July 18 at the Eastern Avenue Branch. Attendees had the opportunity to debate the best and worst anime characters and franchises, drink boba tea, enjoy novelty snacks, check out manga, watch anime on the big screen, draw their favorite anime or original characters and try their hand at origami. Amber Carlson, Youth Services and Programming Librarian, understands the importance of offering activities like this for young library patrons to gather together for a common love. “I like to make spaces where fans of things can get together and meet each other,” Carlson said. “It’s just fun to watch everybody get together.”

The final Teen Anime Club of the month is Monday, July 25, 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. The event is free and open to ages 11-19, but registration is required to attend. To register, or for more information, click here.