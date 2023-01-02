After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington.

According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. The UAW Bargaining Committee has decided to bring this offer to the members of Locals 180 and 807 for a vote.” Local union leadership will provide details on the locations for ratification meetings, timing and voting in the next few days. Local 4 News will have more details on the strike vote as they become available.

Over 400 workers have been on strike since May, demanding better pay, more flexible scheduling and affordable healthcare.